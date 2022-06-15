Nags Head, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

We stayed at Nags Head, North Carolina for several days. The sunrise was gorgeous on more than one day, but the pastel colors on this particular day were very appealing. I liked to photograph the waves as they approached the beach with the soft pinks, yellows and blues behind them. People and birds did not share my enthusiasm for the morning, as few were seen. In this low light, I found that an ISO of 800 with a shutter speed of 160 and an aperture of 13 was just right to capture the beauty I saw.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now