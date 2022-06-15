Hvitserkur, Vatnsnesvegur, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I’m sure any photographer who travels the north side of the Icelandic Ring Road will want to visit Hvitserkur, the distinctive sea stack also called Dinosaur Rock. It sits on the shore of the bay Húnaflói. On my first visit to this spot, I was so excited by the scene that I failed to notice that the mountains across the bay were fast disappearing into a coastal fog. Soon the fog enveloped the half dozen or so photographers on the beach, ending our shoot.

Upon making it back up to the road, I was surprised to find that we were actually above the fog bank. What had become grey and dreary down on the beach was anything but a hundred or so feet above. We were treated to that unique blue sky seldom seen below the Arctic and near Arctic. The clouds and fog bank had taken on various shades of pink. Even though it was a 45 minute drive back to Hvammstangi, the sunset was still on full display, and I got another set of colorful photos. On my second visit to this area, I stayed at a guest house on the Ring Road, which cut the drive time to Hvitserkur by 15 minutes or so.

I’ve been to Hvitserkur in summer and winter. It’s quite busy with tourists during the day, but considerably quieter in the evening. The steep drive from the road down to the parking lot shouldn’t be attempted in winter, nor the steep descent from the viewing platform to the beach. There are gentler walking paths at each end of the beach.

