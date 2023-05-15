Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland, England

Northumberland is a beautiful area in the Northeast region of England blessed with sweeping landscapes as well as stunning architecture. I actually stayed at a working farm so I could explore the area. Covered with forests and vistas of open farmland, the area is absolutely perfect for any photographer!
Bamburgh Castle is a very important castle standing guard over the Northumberland coastline for over 1,400 years. To get a sense of its grandeur, I wanted to be able to photograph the castle from a distance in its surroundings. I hiked over paths that take you out to the beach, looking for a spot where I could capture the castle and water beyond.
Additionally, I was lucky to have a moody sky as rain hovered in the area.
