Stone Ruins, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides, Scotland

Driving around the Outer Hebrides in Scotland is magical. There are many ruins along the way, along with very isolated areas of fields and hills. I saw what remained of an old stone home, so I stopped. I liked the lighting as the sun was coming from behind me, but clearly, bad weather was coming. As a result, the building 'pops' out with ominous weather approaching. As in other times, I've encountered something old and in ruins; I wondered about the history and who lived there.

