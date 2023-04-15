Road to Vik, Iceland

In July 2021, together with my husband took a road trip to Iceland. I always wanted to visit this country, and when we arranged the trip, I was excited but also a little sceptical. Having seen thousands of pictures from Iceland and all the iconic places, I was afraid that I would end up taking the same pictures I have seen from other photographers around the globe.

When we arrived, we got our van and started our road trip. After one hour of driving, I was already surprised by this country and its strange, almost alien landscape. The vast empty spaces and the wild beauty of this island can be an endless inspiration for photographers. I am sure we have seen thousands of pictures from this country, but being there and experiencing the wild, powerful nature that forms these landscapes cannot be easily depicted in a photograph.

We drove our camper van towards Vik when we reached this uphill road. It felt like we were the only people in the world, and we were driving towards the clouds. We stopped the car and stayed there to admire the wild beauty and this strange, to our eyes, landscape.

I took the picture to capture the beautiful landscape and the elements that dominate this country, the ocean, the rocky terrain, and the moody weather. The road's existence was the only thing testifying that humans also live there.

The experience in Iceland was definitely much more than I expected, not only cause of the photography opportunities but mostly because I was able to witness this unique landscape and nature.

