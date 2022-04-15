Savanna Portage State Park, Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Minnesota is a great place to enjoy the autumn colors, and every year I try to explore a state park that I have never visited. Last Autumn I headed up to Savanna Portage State Park in Northern Minnesota. This park is one of the most beautiful state parks that I have ever visited. The park is especially beautiful in the autumn with many hardwood trees including birch, aspen and some conifers. In addition, the park has many tamarack peat bogs which provide another level color to the landscape.

This photo was taken at one of the park's many lakes. When I first arrived at the park, the fog was so thick that I was unable to see across the lake. I keep returning to this spot until the fog had thinned enough to get this shot.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now