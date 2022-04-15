Fichtelgebirge Sunrise, Bavaria, Oberfranken, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A wonderful morning at Großer Waldstein in the Fichtelgebirge. It is a very reachable mountain, with a castle ruin, nice stone formations in a wonderful forest. Form the "Schussel" you have a nice view into every direction.

The Fichtelgebirge is a low mountain range up to 1051 metres high in north-eastern Bavaria. In 1971, the Fichtelgebirge Nature Park was created on an area of 1020 km². The southern area of the Fichtelgebirge nature area, the Steinwald, is located in the Steinwald Nature Park.

