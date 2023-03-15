Percho Head, Morbihan, Brittany, France

Last January, I went on a photo trip to the Quiberon Peninsula on the south coast of Brittany, France. I hadn't planned to be in the middle of a storm, but this is what happened. Storm Gerard had decided to roll in on the northwest of France on the day I had to get to the accommodation I had rented for the week.

Although I was born and raised in Brittany, it was my first stay on the peninsula, so I was delighted to have the opportunity to photograph the wild coast of Quiberon under such tremendous conditions. Even though crazy winds and heavy showers battered me during most of my stay, it was a beautiful week despite the challenging light conditions.

Regarding the photo, I chose black and white because the colours were not helping the image's mood. The choice of the XPan ratio (65:24) was the obvious one to me, in that case, to render the scope of the scene and get rid of distracting elements in the foreground as it is not allowed to get closer to the cliff to protect the vegetation.

