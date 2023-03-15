Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

I planned to shoot sunrise images at Schwabacher Landing in Grand Teton National Park. However, upon arriving, I found the mountains were shrouded in clouds.

After waiting and hoping for clearing, I went in search of other opportunities. Finally, I came upon this stream that was framed by grasses and trees. After studying it for a few moments, I decided to try and make it work.

While setting up the tripod, I noticed some clearing on the bottom half of the mountain. The colors and the mystery of the clouds and fog shrouding the mountain show off the beauty and the wildness of one of my favorite places.

This image was taken during the last week in September, which is prime time for the fall Aspen colors and wildlife activity.

