Saint Briac, Brittany, France

In Brittany, in the town of Saint-Briac, after the Plage de la Garde, which begins at the foot of the point of the same name, the path goes up the cliff a little to immediately plunge back towards that of Port-Hue. The rocks that border it to the west extend flush with the water to go up, a little further, towards the Dame Jouanne peninsula. Between the two, there was an artisanal fishery, a long time ago. The only still visible trace of this ancient activity is the dyke, crossed by a small arch, which starts from the beach towards the peninsula. In its perimeter, it is surrounded by a low wall, like an old fortification. It is extended by a last pebble whose perilous access was formerly permitted by a footbridge which has now disappeared.

April and August are the ideal times to watch the sun set behind the Presqu'ile from where I stood, called "Passage de la Garde", on the beach of the same name. .

However, in August, when I took this photo, the brightness is such that I had to wait for the sun to disappear to obtain a perfect exposure, despite the use of GND filters, in addition to the filter ND 6 stops used to achieve this long exposure of 60 sec. On the other hand, the advantage of August is that, as the sun sets around 9:00 p.m., there are far fewer people on this usually very busy beach.

As always, do not hesitate to contact me for more information on this place, or more broadly, on the Emerald Coast.

