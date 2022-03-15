Pico Island Sunrise, Azores, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This photo was taken from the summit of the Pico volcano, on the island of the same name in the Azores archipelago of Portugal. Pico is the second largest island in the Azores, and it is famous for its cone shaped volcano that reaches up to 2,351m altitude. In fact, it is the highest mountain in Portugal.

During this visit to the island, a few years ago, I had the chance to climb it, integrated in a guided group. It was a wonderful experience, as we started the climb mid-afternoon, and spend the night camped in the crater area. We had to carry our own camping gear and food supplies, so space for photographic equipment was limited. Nevertheless, I managed to carry 2 cameras and 2 lenses (one wide and one standard).

In my experience, this is where mirrorless cameras have an advantage over DSLRs, as the weight saving can be significant. The following morning, we woke up before dawn to watch the sunset from the top. As the Sun started to crest above the horizon, I made a few photos, including this one where it is possible to see the island of São Jorge, across the channel between the two islands. I was lucky to have such a clear view, as often the cloud cover is pervasive. The morning was very cold, but given that Pico is still an active volcano, some heat was radiating from the surrounding rock formations. In fact, the Pico volcano is the last one in the Azores to still maintain its conic shape. This photo is a special reminder of this magical sunrise in this wonderful island.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now