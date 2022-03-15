Lake Geneva, Nyon, Vaud, Switerland

Picture Story

I was still dozing in bed that morning debating whether or not I should get up when I first noticed the reds coming out in the sky. I love sunrises and it is probably the moment of the day I enjoy shooting the most, but I am also a bit lazy and getting up in the wee hours of the morning always prove to be difficult.

I realised something nice was going to happen so I quickly got up, got dressed, grabbed my gear and then ran to the lake. I have the chance to live just about two hundred meters of lake Geneva in Switzerland so in a matter of 5 minutes I was setting up my tripod on the shoreline. I know that particular spot very well, having shot there many times in the past so I kind of knew what I had in mind in terms of composition. Still, the show was already unfolding and I was getting a bit stressed to get completely set up and start my shoot. A quick test shot to validate my frame and I was ready to go.

The entire show lasted less than 10 minutes. Depending on the conditions, sunrises can last longer but on that particular morning in February it wasn't the case. I managed to capture around a dozen images, both in landscape and portrait modes as I always like to try different composition. This one was the second of the lot when the colours were at their best. In the end I ended up with 3 images I consider portfolio worth and I was very pleased of the outcome of that very last minute shoot.

So again another lesson learned here. Leaving the comfort of your warm bed is always a tough call but so rewarding when the conditions happen to be great. Yes, I got up many times to end up with no sunrises at all, going back home frustrated and wishing I had stayed in bed. But landscape photography requires discipline, efforts and sacrifices because otherwise we'll never get that killer shot.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

