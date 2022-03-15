Fundy Trail Parkway, New Brunswick, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is a panoramic view of the spectacular cliffs of the Fundy coastline of New Brunswick, Canada, a location with world-class scenery and a recently opened parkway and hiking trail along the cliff tops. The little island jutting out into the Bay of Fundy is called Martin Head, and is joined to the mainland by a sandbar. It's a popular destination for ATV adventurers as the access is rugged, over unpaved roads. I took this photo from one of the many lookout points along the parkway, which has an extensive view along the length of the bay and across to Nova Scotia.

