Point Arena, Mendocino County, California, USA

This photograph captures the iconic Point Arena Lighthouse, located in the charming coastal town of Point Arena in Mendocino County, California. Taken during the mesmerizing golden hour, the image is the result of two hours of careful observation and long exposure, allowing the light to bathe the lighthouse and surrounding seascape in a warm, ethereal glow. I returned to this spot in October 2024, only to find that access to the very location where I shot this picture had been closed off, making this photograph even more precious to me.

The angle and composition were intentional—though the lighthouse appears modest in size, I love how it stands against the vastness of the landscape, particularly with the exposed seafloor at low tide. The sweeping shoreline and jagged rocks lend a sense of scale to the lighthouse, grounding it in the natural beauty of the California coast. In the foreground, several seals are lazily lying on the rocks, adding life and a sense of tranquillity to the scene. Their presence, almost like quiet observers of the passing moment, brings an extra layer of serenity to the image.

This photograph is not just an image but a memory I hold dear. The original 24x36 print hangs proudly in my home, a reminder of a moment in time when the light, the tide, and the wildlife aligned perfectly.