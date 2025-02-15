Nugget Point, New Zealand

In May 2017, I was travelling in New Zealand with my photo equipment, visiting different places and taking pictures, mainly landscapes.

After several days, we arrived at Haere Mai in Nugget Point / Tokata, and after a 20-minute walk, we arrived near this beautiful white lighthouse and the strange rock formations in the ocean. I then took several pictures of the lighthouse, making my compositión to include those strange rock formations.

This place is in the southern part of the South Island, and during this season, the climate is very fresh. On this trip, we have the opportunity to visit many beautiful cities like Queenstown, Christchurch, Nelson, Invercargill, Dunedin, Milford Sound, and Oamaru, as well as many lovely landscapes on our journey.

I think this trip was one of the most beautiful I have made and I highly recommend it. The best seasons, I believe, should be spring or autumn and winter for those who like winter sports,