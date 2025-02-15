Faro de Punta Higuero, Rincon, Puerto Rico

Perched at the westernmost edge of Puerto Rico, Faro de Punta Higuero - or simply the Rincón Lighthouse - has stood watch since 1892. Nestled between two legendary surf breaks, Domes Beach to the north and María's Beach to the south, this lighthouse isn't just a beacon for sailors; it's a magnet for photographers, sunset lovers and anyone who appreciates a view that makes you stop and just breathe it all in.

The original structure, built by the Spanish, had all the charm of old-world Mediterranean architecture - intricate brickwork, arched windows and a light beam that pierced six miles into the darkness of night. But Mother Nature had her own plans. In 1918, a powerful earthquake rocked Puerto Rico's west coast, leaving the lighthouse in ruins. Thankfully, it was rebuilt in 1922 - stronger, taller and with the octagonal tower that still stands today, guiding ships through the unpredictable Mona Passage where the Atlantic and Caribbean collide.

Today, the surrounding El Faro Park makes it an easy stop, offering panoramic ocean views, shady gazebos, and, if you time it right, front-row seats for whale watching.

This is a must-stop on my West Coast photo tour. Every visit, I love seeing the compositions our attendees create and how they frame the lighthouse, the sky, and the sea. But on this particular evening, even I had to pause. The storm clouds overhead lit up in fiery yellows, the sunset bouncing light in ways that made the whole scene feel surreal. Moments like this don't happen every day, but when you're in the right place at the right time, it's proof that magic really does happen.