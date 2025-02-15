Egg Rock Lighthouse, Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

Sailing around Mount Desert Island, our tour boat drifted along the rugged shores of Acadia National Park, where the rocky coastline looked especially dramatic under the evening light. As we passed by Egg Rock Lighthouse, the scene felt almost timeless—the historic beacon standing tall since 1875, its white walls glowing softly against the dark, weathered rocks.

Playful seals lounged on the shoreline, basking in the last warm rays of the day, perfectly at ease in their coastal sanctuary. The golden light of the setting sun cast a serene glow over the water, enhancing the beauty of this classic Maine landscape.

Egg Rock Lighthouse has long been an icon of Acadia, guiding mariners through the waters of Frenchman Bay for generations. Framed by the rugged beauty of the park, this scene was a perfect reminder of the wild, untamed charm that makes the Maine coast so unforgettable.