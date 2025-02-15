Corsewall Lighthouse, Stranraer, Scotland

During a major aurora storm on the southwest coast of Scotland, I managed to capture the aurora over Corsewall Lighthouse, Stranraer, facing southwest towards Ireland on an amazing aurora-filled night. The aurora, at times, was a complete 360, filling up the night sky with the corona directly above. This was a rare but absolutely incredible night to be out hunting the Northern lights
