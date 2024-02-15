Edray, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, USA

I was on my way home from my monthly clerking duties at this gallery that I was juried into a couple years ago when it started snowing. In this part of the state the snow doesn't come as often as where I live, especially in mid March, so I knew this was a rare opportunity to get some photos on the way home. I happened to have my camera on me, luckily, so I drove to the first spot I had quickly planned on going to and began shooting this roadside waterfall. When I was finished there, I drove just down the road to this barn that gets a lot of attention from photographers in my state.

This barn gets photographed a lot during the summer or warmer months, but it's kind of rare that I see one from the winter. The snow had fallen enough to where everything was in a nice blanket of white by the time I arrived so I got my gear out and tried a few different vantage points. I decided I would sort them out once I got home, which allowed me to focus on just trying lots of different angles out, or at least I would have tried out many different angles had the snow not picked up, forcing my to get out of there before I got snowed in.

When I got home I ended up liking this one the most, since it highlighted the snow more, having it a more prominent piece of the foreground and middle ground. I thought about cropping it, but I decided I liked the balance look of the negative space in the sky with the rest of the frame.

