Nera Waterfalls , Sasca Montana, Caras Severin, Romania

Picture Story

This is Nera National Park, Caras Severin County, Romania. There are two spectacular Valleys, with the rivers Nera and Beusnitza. The area is visited all year round by many tourists from Romania, Serbia and abroad.

It is easy to visit due to the nearby international airport of Timisoara city, about 2 hours from the village of Sasca Montana, the departure Point in the Park.

I like Beusnitza Valley; fast waters on the rocks, waterfalls and wild forests.

I was there a few days ago after I heard from my friends that the first snow was falling in the area. There was a lovely atmosphere in the woods with plenty of fresh snow.

The first shots I took were near the Legendary Ochiul Beiului Lake. I used my Rolley tripod, which is very easy to install. I used a CP Filter on my Sigma 24-105mm lens. With a small aperture of f/22 to enhance the water's flow.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now