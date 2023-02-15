Mt Shasta, California, USA

Driving down from Oregon on an October afternoon to photograph this mountain, I arrived at a good vantage point in the late afternoon.

Being from Oklahoma and a geologist, the opportunity to photograph a significant volcano under these lighting conditions seemed too good to be true. I set up and began to make exposures of the fading light, with a dynamic atmosphere driving clouds over the mountain every few minutes before the light faded. This was followed by a three-hour drive back to our rental cabin in Oregon.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now