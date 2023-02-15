Gryllefjord, Senja, Norway

This photo was taken after a pretty restless night. We were chasing the northern lights with my girlfriend and were suspected of being Russian spies. We apparently chose the wrong location to park the van, which the policeman coming to us understood because they didn't put any sign yet.

This is just a few minutes after seeing really strange lights in the sky that I still can't explain. So he indicated another place to go, which we did, still wondering what was happening. But the new place was indeed beautiful.

In the morning, the calm was astonishing. The event of the evening before seemed like a dream. And going down the mountain, passing near the fjord, we saw these beautiful reflections.

