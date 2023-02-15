Dumbravita, Timis, Romania

Romania, Brasov County, the most beautiful region of the Carpathians Mountains, in the Chain of these mountains, 200km north of the capital of Romania, Bucharest.

I spent three days in November with some photographers in the village of Magura, near Piatra Craiului Mountains. The autumn season was at its best. We had lovely weather on the first day. We woke up at 6 am and left the hotel in the darkness.

Early morning, before sunrise, we arrived and waited for the first sun's rays. There was a light frost in the valley due to below-zero temperature.

We photographed for an hour, with this one being my best.

