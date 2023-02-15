    Search
    Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia, USA
    By Lori A Cash

    During my first visit to Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island in Georgia, USA, I was amazed at this iconic tree-laden landscape. I had known of the driftwood scattered around this beach and was eager to photograph it at sunrise on a summer morning. Driftwood Beach was once a lush maritime forest, but due to Mother Nature and erosion over many decades, the beach has become a boneyard for ancient oak and pine trees. Thus, creating a beautiful place to photograph the sunrise.

    With this image, I used a Singh-Ray Gold-n-Blue polarizer filter to provide a little more color since the sunrise was not a spectacular show of colors on this particular morning.

