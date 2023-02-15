Desert Sunset, Namib Desert, Namibia

I'd always heard that desert sunsets are some of the most spectacular. I love taking sunset images, but I have a "rule" for myself... an image of "just a sunset" without some interesting foreground or something else to add to the picture becomes just another picture of a beautiful sky.

I was fortunate enough to be part of a photography workshop visiting Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe which afforded all sorts of amazing opportunities for wild animal spotting and fantastic landscapes.

If you've ever been to any photography workshop, you already know how special they are as they are geared toward the photographer. In the case of this trip, it meant drivers and spotters who would find the best angle to catch the animals in their natural environment, often moving the vehicle many times to maximise lighting.

It also meant trekking into Dead Vlei barely as the sunrise was beginning, so we would be in place for all the incredible changes in the light as the sun moved up into the sky. Unfortunately, as we trekked out, the tourists were trekking into harsh and sweltering conditions. So while they probably didn't care about the lighting for their selfies, they suffered midday heat as we headed back to our luxurious accommodation for a midday swim.

The same was true for sunsets. Again, the drivers would scoop us up at just the right time so we could set up our gear in amazing spots while they served us drinks!

Hence, this amazing spot to watch the sun go down over the Namib Desert. With other photographers setting up, I had the foreground interest I always look for. The sunset wasn't bad either!

