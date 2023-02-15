Cathedral Peak, Drakensberg Mountains, South Africa

The Drakensberg mountains got their name from early settlers. When viewing the mountain range from many areas, the ridgeline resembles the back of a dragon, hence the name. Draken means dragon in Greek.

I live in Johannesburg, South Africa, which is about a four-hour drive by car to the mountains. Living in a city, one yearns to get away for a break, re-focus, and reconnect with nature. This image was taken on such a trip. I arrived at the Cathedral Peak region around mid-afternoon, where thick clouds were already forming. The rain came pouring down about thirty minutes after this image was taken. The composition was a simple but effective one.

The area where the image was taken is down the road from the popular Cathedral Peak hotel and is easily accessible on foot. In addition, the dirt road in the picture is the starting point of many hiking trails in the area.

I titled this image "Walk This Way" because it creates a captivating view of the mountains, with the Cathedral peak prominently displayed in the scene. Looking at it, anyone with an adventurous disposition may be enticed to walk along the dirt road and explore further. The image represents a small slice of Drakensberg's beautiful views. Those more adventurous than me may wish to hike to the top of the escarpment, where the views can be truly breathtaking.

I strongly encourage visiting photographers to experience the "Berg" (as locals refer to it), especially during the summer months in the southern hemisphere. I'm sure that you will be pleasantly surprised.

