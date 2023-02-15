Anse Du Verger, Cancale, Brittany, France

Picture Story

In Brittany, located in Saint-Malo and Cancale, L'anse du Verger is a great place for landscape photography.

Since 1983, the region has endeavoured to preserve this site, the Conservatoire du Littoral property. Marram grass has been planted to restore the dune, and improvements (natural parking area, etc.) have been made to limit the tourist impact.

Anse du Verger has long been a place conducive to contemplation around the Notre-Dame-Du-Verger chapel, dedicated to the sea and fishermen. The guardhouse, now classified as a historical monument on the Pointe des Daules, housed the customs officers who walked the path, watching for contraband landings. The combination of dunes, marshes and cliffs offers a sumptuous landscape and a rich plant and animal variety.

On the dune, many beachgrasses grow, but also the bindweed of, the dunes and the pyramidal orchid. Broom reeds are the most numerous in the marsh, and willows grow here and there. On the cliff, maritime Armenia and the samphire cling. A large and diversified fauna colonizes the different environments of the site.

For this photo, taken in mid-September, to see the sun rise over Cancale and still have a few flowers in the foreground, I could attend a festival of colours until sunrise. I just used a GND Medium 3-stop filter to balance the exposure and did different shots (up to 60 seconds), but this one (2 sec.) is great for creating movement in the water and retaining the cloud graphics.

