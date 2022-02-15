Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

There is something incredibly magical about Grand Teton National Park in the winter. On a particularly stormy day in the park last December, my car temperature gauge dropped from 31° to 13° in under a mile. I had to pull over to scrape ice off my windshield, ice was building faster than my wipers could get it off. Over the course of a 10-mile stretch, 8 other cars were pulled over scraping ice off their windshields as well. I had to pull over 3 separate times before I got out of the cold pocket. Luckily, out of the blue, the temperature jumped back up to 25°, and the clouds broke over the mountains giving me this postcard-perfect view.

