Columbia River, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
This shot of the hoar-frosted west shore of the Columbia River was taken on a bitterly cold morning just after sunrise. We don't get very many days of -20C or colder, but this particular morning was a notable exception. The Columbia River boasts a powerful current, and even in the depths of the coldest arctic blasts, it never freezes. But it does throw a lot of icy moisture into the air, which settles as a glistening frost on the otherwise bare line of birches that grace the shoreline in scenic Revelstoke, BC, Canada.
Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes
Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor