Columbia River, Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This shot of the hoar-frosted west shore of the Columbia River was taken on a bitterly cold morning just after sunrise. We don't get very many days of -20C or colder, but this particular morning was a notable exception. The Columbia River boasts a powerful current, and even in the depths of the coldest arctic blasts, it never freezes. But it does throw a lot of icy moisture into the air, which settles as a glistening frost on the otherwise bare line of birches that grace the shoreline in scenic Revelstoke, BC, Canada.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now