Brejo Largo Storm, Alentejo, Portugal

I am fortunate to have a small house in the Alentejo coast, in southwest Portugal, so I often visit the area during different times of the year. This allows me to photograph the same location under different seasons and weather conditions. Such is the case of this beach, called Brejo Largo, which is located a few kilometers north of the town of Almograve. During the summer, the beaches along this coastal region are normally busy, but Brejo Largo is one of the exceptions, because it is not easily accessible. I always prefer to walk to this beach, because the trail crosses some farm land, before reaching the coastal sand dunes and the beach.

A few years ago, I was on Christmas holidays in the area, and decided to go to Brejo Largo for a photo session. The weather was cold, windy, and with heavy rain showers. I was hoping for this dramatic weather to add some interesting conditions along the coast for my photos. After reaching the coast, I walked down to the beach, and started to look for interesting compositions. Now and then the cloud cover would break, and a blue patch of sky would show up. The waves were coming in strongly, so I had to pay attention to keep the tripod clear of the water. I had my trusty wide-angle lens with me, to include the several elements of the scene.

Right before sunset, the cloud broke up a little towards the horizon, and some sunshine broke through, letting the golden light illuminate the seascape. I had to shoot very quickly, because these light conditions were really ephemeral. After this session, I walked back home in the darkness, cold and wet, but happy with the photos I had made.

