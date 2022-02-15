Abraham Lake And Mount Michener, Nordegg, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In the early winter, before Abraham Lake (western Alberta) has fully frozen over, the position of sunrise behind Mount Michener and the old, frozen stumps along the shore make for an interesting sight.

This morning in November, just before the sun was up, the most incredible rays of light covered the south-east sky behind the mountain. We were all spread along the shore of the lake, squealing in delight! If you haven't been there, you may think these colors are over-saturated, however they are not - the sunrises and sunsets there in the edge of the Rocky mountains can be very intensely colored, as this one was.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now