Lake Wenatchee State Park, WA, USA

Myself and a couple of friends headed up state route 2 to Lake Wenatchee State Park in Washington state after finding out a fresh blanket of snow had fallen the night before.

We arrived at the lake in time for sunrise. Although we didn't get the sunrise color we were hoping for, the dramatic stormy skies were still compelling, along with the fog drifting across the mountains. And the bonus was the golden fall foliage still clinging tenaciously to the trees across the lake. I love it when seasons collide like this. Well worth the 2-hour drive from Seattle!

