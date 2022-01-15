Bannack State Park Ghost Town, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Montana is rich with Ghost Towns which add to the history and mystique of the wild west. Bannack State Park is a National Historic Landmark and was the site of Montana's first major gold discovery in 1862. The gold rush caused a massive influx of population and then a drastic decline as the value of gold dwindled. This shot was taken at Hotel Meade and is one of many historic buildings within the park. As I walked the hotel, I imagined all the people who passed through these halls and the events held in the banquet rooms. The shadows from the windows added to this emptiness of the ghost town.

