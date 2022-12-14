    Search
    Mount Macdonald, Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada
    By Wolfgang Whyte

    This is the spine of Mount Macdonald in shade at sunrise in Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada, on a frigid, clear morning after an evening snowstorm. That's 2,883 meters of steep, cold rock, with a halo of diamond-dust snow whipped up by the blistering winds that came in the storm's wake.

    The Trans Canada Highway runs right up the base of that spine - you can get close enough with your car that you'd hurt your neck craning to see the far-up ridgeline (but that doesn't make much of a photo, and you'd be hard pressed to see all of its magnificent splendor with anything less than a fisheye). Luckily the highway zigzags and switchbacks its way up from the valley floor, and you can make any number of stops to catch a shot from a handful of visual vantage points. If you're ever in BC on Trans Canada, this is a must-see stop in any weather (but best viewed like this)

