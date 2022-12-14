Mount Macdonald, Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada

This is the spine of Mount Macdonald in shade at sunrise in Rogers Pass, British Columbia, Canada, on a frigid, clear morning after an evening snowstorm. That's 2,883 meters of steep, cold rock, with a halo of diamond-dust snow whipped up by the blistering winds that came in the storm's wake.

The Trans Canada Highway runs right up the base of that spine - you can get close enough with your car that you'd hurt your neck craning to see the far-up ridgeline (but that doesn't make much of a photo, and you'd be hard pressed to see all of its magnificent splendor with anything less than a fisheye). Luckily the highway zigzags and switchbacks its way up from the valley floor, and you can make any number of stops to catch a shot from a handful of visual vantage points. If you're ever in BC on Trans Canada, this is a must-see stop in any weather (but best viewed like this)

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now