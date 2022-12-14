Ink Blue Mountain, Salt Spring Island, British Columbia, Canada

Picture Story

If you drive the length of Salt Spring Island (about 27 km) from the south to the north end, you will be amazed at how the landscape changes dramatically from rugged mountains to lush valleys to rolling pastures and deciduous forests.

And as you travel through Burgoyne Valley along Fulford-Ganges Road, you will see the profile of Mount Maxwell, whose summit (Baynes Peak) is one of the highest points on the island, rising up from the valley floor to greet you. As my former rock climbing photographer brother noted, “Mount Maxwell is a friendly mountain, whose cliff faces are not intimidating like those sheer granite faces of California’s Sierra Nevada mountains.” In fact, whenever my family and I return from a trip off-Island, we always find this familiar landmark a welcome sight if we are driving north from the ferry at Fulford Harbour.

I have had an opportunity to photograph the many facets of this grand mountain from different perspectives, during different seasons using my zoom lens, but I find this particular image to be really captivating and one which speaks to the poetic photographer in me.

My brother and I headed out one morning in early December after the late-autumn rains and winds had stripped most of the trees of their leaves, creating a softening effect on the landscape. We marvelled at the waves of berry reds and russets, oranges and yellows left after the storms. And as we drove up through Burgoyne Valley, we were awestruck by the sun peaking through the low stratus clouds over Mount Maxwell. And so, when we stopped, I zoomed in as far as I could to capture what I call, “Painting of the Ink-blue Mountain Haloed Quietly in the Clouds”.

