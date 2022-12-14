Broadway, The Cotswolds, England

It's not often we see a great deal of snow as we have recently in the Cotswolds, so I've been trying to make the most of it. Getting to places, however, without a four-wheel drive can prove problematic so I've had to limit myself to shots accessible not too far from the main roads. Recently, as I drove around looking for opportunities I could feel the excitement mounting.

The landscape around me had been completely transformed with the arrival of the snow and it looked like a winter wonderland. I had an idea of a location to visit which I had visited in frosty conditions in the past so I had an inkling there might be some possibilities there. I parked up and headed off to find my shot. I didn't have to walk far, just less than 100 metres from the car I found this little group of trees, the snow clinging to their branches, giving them a wonderful magical appearance.

The temperature was -2 so, not being brilliant in the cold, I didn't hang about, quickly finding my composition. Not wanting to disturb the snow too much I photographed the trees from a distance, selecting a longish focal length of 115mm, to exclude any background, together with my lowest ISO and an aperture of F11. I found I needed to overexpose by a whole stop to get the snow to appear as it did to my eyes but other than that, I didn't have to work too hard. The image was there just waiting for me.

