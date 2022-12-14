    Search
    Aledo, Mercer County, IL, USA
    By Eleanor Stout

    Living in the country, there is always something to go and look at and maybe get some shots of. So I decided one day to go out and see if I could find any type of scenery or wildlife in the snow to take pictures of and enjoy. I get down along the Edwards River and see a whole bouquet of pheasants trying to take off. I immediately pull over and start taking pictures and got this amazing shot of them all flying off.

