Karura Forest, Nairobi, Kenya

Picture Story

In Nairobi, Kenya ,Karura Forest is a massive forest inside City limits. It hosts a river called Karura River and a Karura water fall. I saw a big tree with extensive root system developed at the bank of river. It intrigued me so much that I decided to create a Pano image, but taking image on Tripod was a big challenge as administrators do not allow Tripod use.

I talked to management and showed my earlier publications in some international magazines, finally I got permission. I used Zeiss 50mm on tripod with focal plane axis set to center. I took 5 vertical overlapping shots and later fused them in Lightroom and finally processed in Photoshop. I chose the photograph to be processed in Black and white as I wanted to emphasize on texture of roots. I also dodged the roots as I want viewers eyes to be directed to roots. The idea was to show that such root system exists.

