Glencolumcille, Donegal, Ireland

Picture Story

Lough unna surrounded by snow/frost on a cold winter morning in Glencolumcille, Donegal, my home place. Very cold that morning made my poor husband pull over so I could get some shots of the area, looked beautiful covered in snow. I just simply couldn't resist!

This shot itself was easy to capture, just took some time to adjust camera settings and find the right location to set up. The sun was a small pain butbiver came that issue in no time. The weather didn't help me really, very windy which is expected for this side of Ireland, managed it in the end and here we are.

