Flowing Clouds, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Picture Story

A storm front moved in while I was visiting Glacier National Park in mid-September. The storm dumped snow at higher elevations, closing the highway that goes over Logan Pass from the east side to the west side of the park. The front also kept the mountain ridges and peaks shrouded in clouds. I was camped on the east side of the park, so I focused on photographing details in the landscape there beneath the overcast. However, later in the day parts of mountain ridges appeared briefly in the clouds above. I concentrated on photographing this ridge with a long telephoto lens as clouds flowed up one side of the ridge and down the other. I took a series of images and chose this one as the best presentation of the flowing clouds.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

