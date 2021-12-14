Farmhouse And Moon, Odemira, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This photo was made during a pre-dawn visit to a local farm near the village of Odemira, in southwest Portugal. This is a place I had photographed several times before, so I was quite familiar with it. It is easily accessible, right next to the main road. Even though the house has been abandoned for a long time, the fields are still tended, mainly for growing wheat and raising sheep. The reason for visiting at such an early hour of the day was that I knew the full moon would be setting a few minutes before sunrise. This is one of those special occasions for landscape photography that can result in unusual photos.

Weather conditions are often elusive though, and as I was driving a thick coastal fog started to cover the region, making its way inland. Fortunately, the fog was occurring in patches, with some areas in the sky clearer than others. Waiting for my chance, I mounted a short telephoto lens on my camera, and framed the abandoned house with the full moon setting in the West. It only took a few minutes for Earth’s satellite to disappear behind the hill, so I had to work fast. Even though it was a late August morning, the early morning was a bit cold, and the ground was covered in dew.

In this photo, we can see some fog still covering the area, and creating a halo around the moon, which enhanced its strong colour. In the end, it turned out that the fog helped in creating a different feel, one that I had not encountered previously in this subject.

