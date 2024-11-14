Sunset Point, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, USA

My wife and I have been on a concerted quest to visit the US National Parks for about a dozen years now. So far, we have been to 53 of the 63 parks. One thing we had never done was to visit any of them in winter. This year, we made repeat visits to three parks but went in February to see them with snow. The 3 were Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Grand Teton.

We spent three nights in Bryce Canyon City. The weather was pretty good, and we went into the park all three days. The first two mornings, I went out for sunrise. This photo is from the second morning when I went to Sunset Point. Moving quickly, I was able to shoot from a couple of different spots. This one was part way down the Navajo Loop Trail and features Thor's Hammer below and left of the Sun.