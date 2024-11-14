Hyde’s Mill, Ridgeway, Wisconsin, USA

Pristine winter landscapes always seem to evade me. Between timing the weather perfectly and finding a spot where footprints don't exist, capturing a great winter shot is all the more special. Waking up one morning to find all of Southern Wisconsin covered in fresh snow felt like the ultimate stroke of luck.
Having photographed Hyde's Mill before, I knew a snow-covered scene would be perfect for this place. With snow-covered branches and dark blue rushing water, the contrast and color play within the scene instantly reminded me why I always prefer four seasons.
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours