Loch Ard, Trossachs, Scotland

Autumn can be spectacular in the Trossachs. In October, we often get mist hanging over the water early in the morning.

There are a couple of weeks in October when the early morning sun shines through this gap, illuminating the trees on the point while leaving the tree behind in the shade.

I headed up for sunrise. I stopped at this point and took a couple of pictures; there was some mist but no engaging light. I moved on and took more shots further west, but with few clouds in the sky, I thought sunrise from Kinlochard (the west end of the loch) would not be engaging, so I went back to Loch Ard Narrows and waited patiently. About 30 minutes after sunrise, it rose above the hills and shone through this gap, capturing the autumn colours and the mist.

The iron cross marks a rock lurking just below the surface. I just managed to capture this image before some open water swimmers braved the cool waters and splashed through the scene, kindly apologising for their wake! While waiting, I had a lovely conversation with 2 American photographers, one of whom had lost their tripod the day before.

