Matcham, Central Coast, New South Wales, Australia

The white post and rail fence of this property in Matcham on the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia provides a perfect contrast with the vivid autumn colours and has made this a popular go-to spot for local photographers. So much so that the owners introduced a donations box for photographers to contribute to raising funds for the local rural bushfire brigade.

On this occasion, the single red leaf on the post caught my eye and was begging to be the focal point of the image.

