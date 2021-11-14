Willow Canyon, Minakami, Gunma, Japan

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

As an outdoor guide I am fortunate enough to experience some pretty amazing locations. One such location is Willow Canyon.

Throughout the last 5 summers, I have spent time guiding customers through this area...rappelling down this waterfall more times than I can remember. This year, however, it occurred to me in late summer that, once autumn arrived, the canyon would be a great spot to create a vibrant image that shows Japan's annual explosion of colour.

The final shot is actually a composition of two images.

On the day, the wind was crazy and, as the dam walls create a Venturi effect, inside the canyon was even worse. Undeterred, I set up the composition and shot a long exposure to capture the movement in the water then adjusted my settings to capture some sharpness in the leaves. I then blended the images together in post, along with some minor adjustments to make the colours pop.

The main thing I love about this image is that it shows a really popular theme...Japan's autumnal colours...but in a location that is not over photographed. It combines my love of contemporary image styles with the experience of nature without the crowds.

