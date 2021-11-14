Sunwapta Falls, Near Jasper, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Sunwapta Falls is just off of the Icefields Parkway about a 45 minute drive south of Jasper, Alberta, Canada. The Sunwapta River is split by a quaint island and reforms as one stream just before the upper falls drop about 60 feet. We visited the falls two days in a row. The first was just great. We took many compositions of the upper falls and some at the lower falls and had what we thought were several keepers.

On the second day we drove through a blizzard going over Sunwapta pass on our way to the falls. Travel was very slow but once we arrived at the falls we were rewarded with about 3 inches of fresh snow at the waterfall. As you can imagine this drastically changed the look of the scenery.

In order to get both legs of the stream in the composition we had to climb down a fairly steep hill in the snow and position ourselves pretty close to the cliff. My wife had made an impulse purchase the day before we left on our trip. The crampons were just the ticket to get us down the hill safely. This was a 30 second exposure using a 10 stop neutral density filter.

What a difference a day makes!

