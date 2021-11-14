Foret de Rennes, Liffre, Bretagne, France

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Here's a shot made on November 11th. I knew there wouldn't be any hunters on that day and fog was forecast. This was taken when the fog was disappearing slowly, just when the sun hit the top of the trees. My eye was caught by the golden glow on my left hand side as I was shooting the pine trees on the opposite side of the field in which I was. I was struggling to find a composition there, so as I usually do when stuck on a comp ( I guess most of us do that) I lifted up my eyes from the camera to look around, in order to have a break and enjoy this moment of peaceful solitude. That's when I spotted those gnarly branches bathed in a soft golden light thanks to the mist.

