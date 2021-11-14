Dead Autumn Trees, Pont du Covet, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I’m surrounded by woodland, and I admire beautiful pictures of gnarly trees full of character. Unfortunately, the forests I know are all uniform and commercial plantations offering no real interest in terms of single trees that stand out from the mass. I have, therefore, focused my woodland photography on small creeks running through the forests. These are abundant in my area and provide for ever changing subjects and photographic challenges. If, as is the case in this picture, such creeks are accompanied by deadwood that serve as a frame, as well as stunning autumn colors, I can be quite happy with the resulting picture, even in the absence of any characterful trees.

