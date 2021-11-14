Adirondack wilderness, New York, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I made the early morning drive north to the Adirondack wilderness, right at the end of peak foliage season in a last ditch effort to get some more fall images for the year. I had missed a few prime weeks while traveling to Iceland and hadn't had the chance to do a lot of scouting this year.

It’s about a two hour drive for me from the capital region of New York where I live and I got a later start than I had wanted to. Due to this, my timing was a little off and I was in a rush to get to the spot I had scouted. I had planned to catch sunrise from the top of Whiteface mountain but as I was nearing it, the sun began to light up the valleys around me. Thick pockets of fog hung in every low point as I drove through and this particular field had a massive tree standing alone in the center. The bright yellow foliage stood out against the dense fog to further isolate it from its surroundings.

Since I was already running late, I drove right past this scene without stopping. About a mile down the road I made the decision to abandon my original plan and turn around. I drove back to this location and took out my camera. I changed over to my all around Tamron lens since the tree was fairly far into the field, the telephotos end of the lens was needed which added additional compression and isolation to the scene. This image was captured at 127mm focal length.

